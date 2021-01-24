REPORT: LSU set to interview Vikings DB coach Daronte Jones for DC job

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will interview current Minnesota Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones for the Tigers’ open defensive coordinator position, according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

Sources: #LSU will interview #Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones for its defensive coordinator job on Sunday. Jones has coached DBs at Wisconsin, Hawaii and UCLA, as well as with the Bengals and Dolphins, and in the CFL. Jones also coached at two Louisiana high schools. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 23, 2021

He was the defensive coordinator at two St. Mary Parish high schools in the early 2000s. He held the position at Franklin High in 2003 and at Jeanerette High in 2004.

LSU has missed on its previous two candidates. First, Marcus Freeman chose to take the defensive coordinator job at Notre Dame. Then, the Saints wouldn’t sign off on Ryan Nielsen.

The Tigers and defensive coordinator Bo Pelini mutually parted ways on Dec. 21, 2020.

