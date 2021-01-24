Advertisement

REPORT: LSU set to interview Vikings DB coach Daronte Jones for DC job

Daronte Jones has coached in the NFL for five seasons.
Daronte Jones has coached in the NFL for five seasons.(Source: Minnesota Vikings)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will interview current Minnesota Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones for the Tigers’ open defensive coordinator position, according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

He was the defensive coordinator at two St. Mary Parish high schools in the early 2000s. He held the position at Franklin High in 2003 and at Jeanerette High in 2004.

LSU has missed on its previous two candidates. First, Marcus Freeman chose to take the defensive coordinator job at Notre Dame. Then, the Saints wouldn’t sign off on Ryan Nielsen.

The Tigers and defensive coordinator Bo Pelini mutually parted ways on Dec. 21, 2020.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Coby Whatley, 19, Martin Whatley, 43, and Tina Whatley, 37.
Pineville man arrested for attempted first-degree murder after home invasion
Olanda K. Jones
APD asking public’s help in finding missing person
Download COVID Defense
In response to third COVID surge, Louisiana launches COVID Defense
President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Biden signs orders on food and unemployment aid as talks start on big aid plan
President Biden signs first executive order in the White House.
How will President Biden’s COVID-19 executive orders affect Central Louisiana?

Latest News

Kentucky guard Brandon Boston Jr. (3) shoots the ball against LSU at Rupp Arena on Jan. 23,...
LSU struggles in back-to-back games, losing 82-69 to Kentucky
Kendal Coleman (center) hit two huge free throws to seal Northwestern State's 73-68 win against...
Demons recover to outlast Southeastern Louisiana
So. F Alex Harrison driving against the Ozarks defense during Saturday's game.
Harrison’s 20/20 Game Helps Lead Lady ’Cats Back over Ozarks
A blistering first half shooting effort for Southeastern Louisiana put Northwestern State...
Second-half effort not enough for Lady Demons at SLU