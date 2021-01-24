Advertisement

“Stop the Violence” organization cancels walk event

President wants to reschedule due to safety concerns
By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Members of the “Stop the Violence” organization have decided to cancel their community walk event that was planned for Sunday, January 24th.

The original flyer was released with the incorrect date, saying the event would take place on Saturday the 24th. But members of the organization and local elected officials showed up at the event location and decided to turn the walk into a two-day event.

Due to safety concerns, after an incident that occurred on Saturday, the organization thought it was best to cancel the event on Sunday and reschedule for a later date.

Previous Article

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Coby Whatley, 19, Martin Whatley, 43, and Tina Whatley, 37.
Pineville man arrested for attempted first-degree murder after home invasion
Olanda K. Jones
APD asking public’s help in finding missing person
Download COVID Defense
In response to third COVID surge, Louisiana launches COVID Defense
President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Biden signs orders on food and unemployment aid as talks start on big aid plan
President Biden signs first executive order in the White House.
How will President Biden’s COVID-19 executive orders affect Central Louisiana?

Latest News

During his first day in office, the President signed 10 executive orders including a mask...
Biden’s executive orders aimed at undoing Trump’s immigration plans, looks to Congress for more sweeping changes
The Louisiana Department of Health is hosting free hepatitis C screenings at ten Walmart...
Walmart & Sam’s Club Stores administering COVID-19 vaccines in Louisiana
From left to right: Coby Whatley, 19, Martin Whatley, 43, and Tina Whatley, 37.
Pineville man arrested for attempted first-degree murder after home invasion
RPSB voting on Balanced Calendar Schedule in February