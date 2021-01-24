“Stop the Violence” organization cancels walk event

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Members of the “Stop the Violence” organization have decided to cancel their community walk event that was planned for Sunday, January 24th.

The original flyer was released with the incorrect date, saying the event would take place on Saturday the 24th. But members of the organization and local elected officials showed up at the event location and decided to turn the walk into a two-day event.

Due to safety concerns, after an incident that occurred on Saturday, the organization thought it was best to cancel the event on Sunday and reschedule for a later date.

