Trojan linebacker Jermaine McNeal commits to Highland Community College
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - ASH Trojan linebacker Jermaine McNeal announced his commitment to the Highland Community College on Saturday, January 23.
The Scotties officially offered McNeal on Thursday, January 14.
The six-foot-one inch, 207 pound linebacker tallied 132 tackles, 22 tackles for a loss, and 6 sacks in the 2020 football season.
This commitment comes less than 24 hours after senior offensive lineman Dylan Dauzart committed to McNeese State.
