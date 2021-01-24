Trojan linebacker Jermaine McNeal commits to Highland Community College

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - ASH Trojan linebacker Jermaine McNeal announced his commitment to the Highland Community College on Saturday, January 23.

With a few talks and phone calls with coach Christo and coach Hancock , I will be glad to continue my journey at highland community college -100% committed @TheKoolKoach10 @ash_trojanFB #keeppushing pic.twitter.com/HKXyCpw92T — Jermaine Mcneal (@JermaineMcneal2) January 24, 2021

The Scotties officially offered McNeal on Thursday, January 14.

The six-foot-one inch, 207 pound linebacker tallied 132 tackles, 22 tackles for a loss, and 6 sacks in the 2020 football season.

This commitment comes less than 24 hours after senior offensive lineman Dylan Dauzart committed to McNeese State.

