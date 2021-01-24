Advertisement

Trojan linebacker Jermaine McNeal commits to Highland Community College

ASH Trojan linebacker Jermaine McNeal announced his commitment to the Highland Community...
ASH Trojan linebacker Jermaine McNeal announced his commitment to the Highland Community College on Saturday, January 23.(Source: Jermaine McNeal/Twitter)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - ASH Trojan linebacker Jermaine McNeal announced his commitment to the Highland Community College on Saturday, January 23.

The Scotties officially offered McNeal on Thursday, January 14.

The six-foot-one inch, 207 pound linebacker tallied 132 tackles, 22 tackles for a loss, and 6 sacks in the 2020 football season.

This commitment comes less than 24 hours after senior offensive lineman Dylan Dauzart committed to McNeese State.

