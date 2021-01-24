Turnovers, disastrous 3rd quarter doom Pelicans in loss to Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS (WAFB) - The Pelicans led by one point at halftime but scored only 14 points in the third quarter and lost to the Timberwolves on Saturday, Jan. 23. They have dropped eight of nine games and their third-straight contest.

New Orleans (5-10) fell 120-110 to Minnesota (4-11). The Pelicans committed 21 turnovers and trailed by as many as 18 points. The Timberwolves were without their two best players, Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell. Minnesota is in last place in the Western Conference.

Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 30 points, four points, and two assists. He committed seven turnovers. Eric Bledsoe added a season-high 28 points, five rebounds, and three assists. Zion Williamson had a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. He also had three assists.

Former LSU star Naz Reid led the Timberwolves with 20 points, four rebounds, and two assists. Rookie Anthony Edwards added 18 points. Three others scored 16 points each.

In the third quarter, the Pelicans shot 5-of-24 (21%) from the field and 0-of-8 (0%) on 3-pointers. They missed 10-straight shots in one stretch of play. They were able to close the gap in the fourth quarter because the Timberwolves went a little more than four minutes without scoring a point.

New Orleans shot 59% from the field in the first half to go into the locker room with a 64-63 lead. It would have been more if not for 11 turnovers. The Pelicans led by as many as eight points in the first quarter.

New Orleans finished 46% from the field and 30% on 3-pointers. Minnesota made 43% of its shots and 35% from beyond the arc.

This was the sixth of a seven-game road stretch for New Orleans. The Pelicans are 1-5 in those games.

They will head back south to San Antonio to take on the Spurs (8-8) on Monday, Jan. 25, at 8 p.m. before a six-game homestand.

