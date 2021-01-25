6th Annual NYP Pub Crawl registration open

NATCHITOCHES, La. (Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce) - The Natchitoches Young Professionals (NYP), an initiative of the Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce, is set to host its 6th annual NYP Pub Crawl on Saturday, February 27, 2021, in downtown Natchitoches. The NYP Pub Crawl is open to anyone over the age of 21 with a valid driver’s license.

This crawl is also a Poker Run, with prizes awarded to the best poker hand, best individual costume and best group costume at the end of the night. Additional door prizes will be drawn throughout the evening (all crawlers who turn in a completed poker card are eligible for prizes).

This event will be following the mask mandate and social distancing guidelines put into place by the state of Louisiana. All participants are encouraged to bring their own blanket or tarp for the concert and wear a mask throughout the event.

Each crawler will receive an event t-shirt, goody bag, and access to food and drink specials. Registration is $30 per person until February 12, $35 per person starting February 13, and $40 per person after February 26. Active members of NYP may contact the Chamber office to receive their $5 discount code. Visit nyppubcrawl.eventbrite.com to register.

An NYP Pub Crawl packet pick-up will be held on Friday, February 26 at Brewhouse Bistro (108 Mill St.) from 3pm-6pm. Registrants will be able to pick up their registration packets & t-shirts at that time. Those not able to pick-up at the Brewhouse Bistro will be able to check-in as early at 3pm on Saturday, February 27 at the Natchitoches Riverbank Stage. Crawlers must complete their crawl and turn in their poker cards by 7pm at the riverfront stage. This year’s Finisher’s Concert will feature the Hollow Decks, and 90′s cover band from Shreveport.

Sponsorship opportunities are available beginning at $250. For information on sponsoring, the Natchitoches Young Professionals, and/or the NYP Pub Crawl contact the Chamber Office at 318-238-1941 or anna.waxley@natchitocheschamber.com.

Information is subject to change based on the approval and guidelines put into place by the state of Louisiana and the fire marshal.

The Natchitoches Young Professionals are dedicated to developing our community’s current and future business leaders. Membership is available to anyone between the ages of 21 and 40 who lives, works, learns or plays in the greater Natchitoches area.

The Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to making the Natchitoches area a thriving business community by promoting commerce, strengthening people, and improving life.

