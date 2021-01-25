Advertisement

Congressman Mike Johnson to Serve on House Armed Services Committee for 117th Congress

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA)
By Congressman Mike Johnson
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (U.S. Congressman Mike Johnson) - United States Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) has issued the following statement on his appointment to the House Armed Services Committee:

“Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District is home to Barksdale Air Force Base, headquarters of the Air Force Global Strike Command, and Ft. Polk and the Army’s Joint Readiness Training Center, as well as the Louisiana National Guard’s Camp Minden Training Site and other military assets. I am humbled by the opportunity to represent the interests of these important installations and the courageous families who call them home. I have always been a firm believer in President Reagan’s philosophy of peace through strength, and I will continue to do everything in my power to ensure our military has the support it needs from Congress to keep our country safe,” said Johnson. “I am also proud to have represented Louisiana’s energy interests on the House Natural Resources Committee for the past four years, and I look forward to continuing to engage with my colleagues on that committee to ensure our state remains a key part of maintaining American Energy Dominance.”

“I’m excited to have Rep. Mike Johnson join the Armed Services Committee. As a three-term Congressman, Mike brings valuable experience to the committee, and I am positive he will be a strong advocate for our armed forces,” said House Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Mike Rogers (AL-03).

Copyright 2021 U.S. Congressman Mike Johnson. All rights reserved.

