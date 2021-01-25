Advertisement

‘Godzilla vs Kong’ 1st trailer released

Godzilla vs Kong (2021)
Godzilla vs Kong (2021)(Credit: Warner Bros Pictures via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(CNN) - Warner Bros. and Legendary have released the first trailer for the new movie “Godzilla vs Kong.”

It stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall and Kyle Chandler.

The plot centers on Kong trying to find his true home with an angry Godzilla wreaking havoc across the world.

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ will be released on March 26 simultaneously to theaters and HBO Max.

