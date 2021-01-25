Hicks guard Chloe Wilbanks commits to ULM

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Hicks Lady Pirate senior guard Chloe Wilbanks committed to the University of Louisiana-Monroe on Monday, January 25.

Wilbanks had six other college offers, including from LSUA and Louisiana College.

In her junior season, Wilbanks received the All-Cenla MVP, MVP of District 3-C, MVP of the Class C title game, MVP of the All-Vernon Parish team, and the LSWA Class C team.

