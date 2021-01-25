Advertisement

LC’s Baker, Harrison Rack Up Weekly Awards Following Big Games

So. F Alex Harrison from this week's games where they won their respective awards
So. F Alex Harrison from this week's games where they won their respective awards(Darrell Brown/LC Sports Information)
By Richard Thiberville, Jr.
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PINEVILLE, La. (LC Sports Information) – The Louisiana College basketball teams racked up award after award following big games by both men’s basketball senior guard Kae’ron Baker and women’s basketball sophomore forward Alex Harrison last week as both were named Players of the Week by both the American Southwest Conference in the East Division and by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association as the best players of the week throughout all basketball playing schools in the state it was announced on Monday.

Baker, a senior guard from Navasota, Texas, started the week off by setting new personal career highs in points (36), made three-pointers (7), and steals (6) as Louisiana College upended the Texas-Dallas Comets 90-75 on Thursday night. The win kept Louisiana College currently atop the ASC East Division five games into the season. The ASC award was Baker’s second of the season and fifth of his illustrious career at LC.

Harrison, a sophomore forward from Oakdale, La., earned her awards after she went off for a 21-point, 20-rebound performance in Louisiana College’s 84-75 overtime win over the Ozarks Eagles on Saturday afternoon. 14 of her 21 points came during the fourth quarter and overtime that helped finish off the comeback from a 16-point deficit to pull out the win in the Lady ‘Cats first in-conference game of the season. In just the second game of the season played by the Lady ‘Cats, Harrison earned her second ASC honor of the season, the first two of her LC career, and first honor from the LSWA.

Both the Wildcats (4-1, 4-1 ASC) and Lady ‘Cats (2-0, 1-0 ASC) will be in action on Thursday night on the road against East Texas Baptist. Tip-off of the women’s game against the Tigers is set for 5:30 PM while the men will start at 7:30 P.M. or approximately 30 minutes after the women’s game ends at Ornelas Gymnasium.

