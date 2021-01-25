Advertisement

Leesville Walmart to temporarily close for cleaning, sanitizing

FILE - This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. (AP...
FILE - This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Walmart
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEESVILLE, La. (Walmart) - Walmart has decided to temporarily close its Leesville Supercenter location at 2204 S. 5th St. on January 25 at 2 p.m. as part of a company-initiated program to allow third party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building. The location will remain closed through Jan. 26, and plans to reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 7 a.m.

You can find more information at Walmart’s COVID-19 response site here.

The following is Walmart’s official statement:

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Wednesday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves.

“These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing for associates, placing social distancing signage and enacting emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building.

“We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.”

