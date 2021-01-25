Advertisement

LSU jumps to No. 2 in national rankings

Olivia Dunne during a match against the Georgia Bulldogs at the PMAC on Jan. 22, 2021, in Baton...
Olivia Dunne during a match against the Georgia Bulldogs at the PMAC on Jan. 22, 2021, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.(Source: Brandon Gallego/Brandon Gallego / LSU Athletics)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU gymnastics team was up to No. 2 in the Road to Nationals rankings that were released after the third week of competition.

The Tigers (3-0, 2-0 SEC) have an average team score of 197.008. The ranking is the best since 2018.

LSU ranks second in the nation on floor, fourth on beam, and sixth on vault and bars.

Freshman Haleigh Bryant ranks No. 2 in the all-around and sophomore Kiya Johnson is No. 1 on floor.

