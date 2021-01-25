Advertisement

LSU ranks No. 10 in Baseball America preseason poll

LSU head coach Paul Mainieri
LSU head coach Paul Mainieri(Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is ranked No. 10 in the 2021 Baseball America preseason poll that was released Monday, Jan. 25.

It marks the second top 10 preseason ranking for the Tigers. LSU is No. 7 in the Collegiate Baseball poll that was released in December. The Tigers will begin the season ranked in the top 10 for the ninth time in 10 years.

Preseason workouts are scheduled to begin on Friday, Jan. 29. LSU will open the 2021 season by hosting Air Force in Alex Box Stadium on Friday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.

The Tigers’ 38-man roster includes the No. 2-ranked recruiting class in the country by Baseball America. They also return 10 position players with starting experience and 10 pitchers who recorded innings last season.

RELATED STORIES

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Coby Whatley, 19, Martin Whatley, 43, and Tina Whatley, 37.
Pineville man arrested for attempted first-degree murder after home invasion
Weekend Edition 6pm - VOD - clipped version
“Stop the Violence” organization cancels walk event
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Olanda K. Jones
APD asking public’s help in finding missing person
Download COVID Defense
In response to third COVID surge, Louisiana launches COVID Defense

Latest News

Hicks guard Chloe Wilbanks commits to ULM
Hicks guard Chloe Wilbanks commits to ULM
New Orleans Saints quarterbacks coach Joe Lombardi, right, laughs with offensive coordinator...
Saints QB coach Joe Lombardi to become Chargers offensive coordinator
Assistant defensive backs coach Daronte Jones, center, talks with safety Isa Abdul-Quddus,...
REPORT: LSU to hire Daronte Jones as new defensive coordinator
Hicks Lady Pirate senior guard Chloe Wilbanks committed to the University of Louisiana-Monroe...
Hicks guard Chloe Wilbanks commits to ULM
Southern Jaguars Football
Southern releases 2021 fall football schedule