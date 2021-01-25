LSU ranks No. 10 in Baseball America preseason poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is ranked No. 10 in the 2021 Baseball America preseason poll that was released Monday, Jan. 25.

It marks the second top 10 preseason ranking for the Tigers. LSU is No. 7 in the Collegiate Baseball poll that was released in December. The Tigers will begin the season ranked in the top 10 for the ninth time in 10 years.

Preseason workouts are scheduled to begin on Friday, Jan. 29. LSU will open the 2021 season by hosting Air Force in Alex Box Stadium on Friday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.

The Tigers’ 38-man roster includes the No. 2-ranked recruiting class in the country by Baseball America. They also return 10 position players with starting experience and 10 pitchers who recorded innings last season.

RELATED STORIES

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.