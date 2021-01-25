LSUA announces Chancellor’s Awards, includes third-generation LSUA graduate

The following was released to us by LSUA:

ALEXANDRIA, La – Louisiana State University of Alexandria conducted a ceremony on Monday, Jan. 25 to recognize the Fall 2020 graduating Chancellor’s Award recipients.

Ashley Karen Love of Earlington, Kentucky received the award for the Highest Overall GPA for a Baccalaureate Degree. Love earned a Bachelor of Arts in English and finished with a cumulative GPA of 3.95. She attended the ceremony virtually.

The Highest Overall GPA for an Associate Degree was awarded to Hailey Reid Teal. The Alexandria native and Grace Christian School graduate finished with a cumulative GPA of 3.62 in the LSUA nursing program. At the Fall 2020 Nursing Pinning, Hailey was also awarded the Leadership Award, voted on by her peers, and the Outstanding Student Award, voted on by the nursing faculty.

Hailey Teal and her family (Source: Louisiana State University of Alexandria)

“I am completely honored and shocked to receive this award. It was a difficult semester, but I stayed focused on school and was able to accomplish everything,” said Teal. “The LSUA faculty were amazing. They were all so helpful and every person there wants you to succeed. I have been to two other schools and none were like this.”

Hailey was encouraged to become a nurse by her mother and grandmother. Both are also LSUA nursing graduates.

“Hailey truly deserves this award,” said Amy Teal, Hailey’s mother. “She went above and beyond. She was constantly studying and poured her heart and soul into this program.”

Not only did Hailey accomplish all of this during a semester with the pandemic and two hurricanes, but she also got married in November. She and her husband, Chris Scroggs, met while they were students at LSUA.

Hailey will begin her nursing career at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Labor and Delivery.

“We are so proud of Hailey and Ashley. These students have overcome tremendous obstacles during this past year and, because of that, I know they will do great things in their careers,” said Dr. Paul Coreil, LSUA Chancellor.

