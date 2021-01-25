Advertisement

REPORT: LSU to hire Daronte Jones as new defensive coordinator

Assistant defensive backs coach Daronte Jones, center, talks with safety Isa Abdul-Quddus,...
Assistant defensive backs coach Daronte Jones, center, talks with safety Isa Abdul-Quddus, left, and free safety Walt Aikens (35), Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016, during practice at NFL football training camp in Davie, Fla.(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU football is expected to hire current Minnesota Vikings defensive back coach Daronte Jones as the team’s new defensive coordinator, according to a report from FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman.

WAFB 9Sports reported on Jan. 23 that LSU was interested in interviewing Jones.

Jones, 41, was the defensive coordinator at two St. Mary Parish high schools in the early 2000s. He held the position at Franklin High in 2003 and at Jeanerette High in 2004.

