REPORT: LSU to hire Daronte Jones as new defensive coordinator
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU football is expected to hire current Minnesota Vikings defensive back coach Daronte Jones as the team’s new defensive coordinator, according to a report from FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman.
WAFB 9Sports reported on Jan. 23 that LSU was interested in interviewing Jones.
Jones, 41, was the defensive coordinator at two St. Mary Parish high schools in the early 2000s. He held the position at Franklin High in 2003 and at Jeanerette High in 2004.
