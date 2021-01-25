REPORT: LSU to hire Daronte Jones as new defensive coordinator

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU football is expected to hire current Minnesota Vikings defensive back coach Daronte Jones as the team’s new defensive coordinator, according to a report from FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman.

SOURCE: #Vikings DB coach Daronte Jones is expected to become the new DC at #LSU. Jones, a protege of Dave Aranda coached under the ex Tigers DC when he was at Wisconsin. Jones, who spent the day interviewing w/ Ed Orgeron, was DC for 5 yrs at Bowie St. and had the No. 1 D in D2. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 25, 2021

WAFB 9Sports reported on Jan. 23 that LSU was interested in interviewing Jones.

Jones, 41, was the defensive coordinator at two St. Mary Parish high schools in the early 2000s. He held the position at Franklin High in 2003 and at Jeanerette High in 2004.

