Saints QB coach Joe Lombardi to become Chargers offensive coordinator

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints are losing another assistant coach. Saints quarterbacks coach Joe Lombardi will be the Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator, the team announced Monday. Lombardi joins the staff of new Chargers head coach Brandon Staley.

Lombardi had two stints with the Saints from 2007-2013 and from 2016-2020. During that time, he worked closely with Drew Brees and helped develop Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill. He was Detroit’s offensive coordinator in 2014-2015. During that season, quarterback Matt Stafford was selected to the Pro Bowl.

Lombardi is the third Saints assistant coach to leave this offseason. Dan Campbell became the Lions head coach and hired Aaron Glenn as his defensive coordinator. Former director of player personnel Terry Fontenot is now the general manager of the Atlanta Falcons.

