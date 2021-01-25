‘Soul,’ ‘Ma Rainey’s’ among AFI’s top 10 films of the year
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - The American Film Institute has announced its top 10 films of the year.
These include Pixar’s jazz-themed “Soul” and two of Chadwick Boseman’s final films: the August Wilson adaptation “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and Spike Lee’s Vietnam drama “Da 5 Bloods,” both of which are Netflix films.
Other selections included “Mank,” “Nomadland,” “One Night in Miami...,” “Minari” and “Judas and the Black Messiah.”
The organization also included a special citation for “Hamilton.”
In lieu of the annual luncheon celebrating the honorees, the AFI will hold a virtual benediction on Feb. 26 streaming on YouTube and the AFI website.
