‘Soul,’ ‘Ma Rainey’s’ among AFI’s top 10 films of the year

This image released by Netflix shows Michael Potts, from left, Chadwick Boseman and Colman...
This image released by Netflix shows Michael Potts, from left, Chadwick Boseman and Colman Domingo in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." Netflix on Monday previewed George C. Wolfe’s August Wilson adaptation “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” showcasing Chadwick Boseman’s final performance opposite Viola Davis’ powerhouse blues singer.(David Lee | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - The American Film Institute has announced its top 10 films of the year.

These include Pixar’s jazz-themed “Soul” and two of Chadwick Boseman’s final films: the August Wilson adaptation “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and Spike Lee’s Vietnam drama “Da 5 Bloods,” both of which are Netflix films.

Other selections included “Mank,” “Nomadland,” “One Night in Miami...,” “Minari” and “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

The organization also included a special citation for “Hamilton.”

In lieu of the annual luncheon celebrating the honorees, the AFI will hold a virtual benediction on Feb. 26 streaming on YouTube and the AFI website.

