‘Soul,’ ‘Ma Rainey’s’ among AFI’s top 10 films of the year

(AP) - The American Film Institute has announced its top 10 films of the year.

These include Pixar’s jazz-themed “Soul” and two of Chadwick Boseman’s final films: the August Wilson adaptation “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and Spike Lee’s Vietnam drama “Da 5 Bloods,” both of which are Netflix films.

Other selections included “Mank,” “Nomadland,” “One Night in Miami...,” “Minari” and “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

The organization also included a special citation for “Hamilton.”

In lieu of the annual luncheon celebrating the honorees, the AFI will hold a virtual benediction on Feb. 26 streaming on YouTube and the AFI website.

