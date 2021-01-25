Advertisement

State Rep. Lance Harris announces run for chairman of Louisiana Republican Party

State Representative Lance Harris
State Representative Lance Harris(KNOE)
By KALB staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Days after Louisiana State Representative Lance Harris released a video on Jan. 22, explaining his decision not to run for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional seat, Harris announced he is running for chairman of the Republican Party of Louisiana (LAGOP).

“This LAGOP election is about a culture change,” Harris said. “We must ensure that our house is in order, grow our base, and spread our conservative message.”

Harris lost to the late Luke Letlow in the recent runoff election for the 5th Congressional District.

Today, I am announcing my run for chairman of the Republican Party of Louisiana (LAGOP) This LAGOP election is about a...

Posted by Lance Harris on Monday, January 25, 2021

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Coby Whatley, 19, Martin Whatley, 43, and Tina Whatley, 37.
Pineville man arrested for attempted first-degree murder after home invasion
Weekend Edition 6pm - VOD - clipped version
“Stop the Violence” organization cancels walk event
Olanda K. Jones
APD asking public’s help in finding missing person
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Download COVID Defense
In response to third COVID surge, Louisiana launches COVID Defense

Latest News

PLEDGE KIDS 12521
PLEDGE KIDS 12521
Illustrations of oak trees that adorn four public bus stops near UL Lafayette represent a...
‘Oak trees’ arrive at public bus stops on UL Lafayette campus
FILE: Registered nurse Cynthia Banada holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Miami...
REPORT: Where to find COVID-19 vaccines at local pharmacies
Money
Louisiana state income tax filing begins Friday, Feb. 12