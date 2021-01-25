State Rep. Lance Harris announces run for chairman of Louisiana Republican Party

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Days after Louisiana State Representative Lance Harris released a video on Jan. 22, explaining his decision not to run for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional seat, Harris announced he is running for chairman of the Republican Party of Louisiana (LAGOP).

“This LAGOP election is about a culture change,” Harris said. “We must ensure that our house is in order, grow our base, and spread our conservative message.”

Harris lost to the late Luke Letlow in the recent runoff election for the 5th Congressional District.

