Top schools receive checks for food collected during Christmas Cheer Food Drive

Christmas Cheer Food Drive
Christmas Cheer Food Drive(KALB)
By Kailey McCarthy
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The team at KALB and the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe are saying ‘thank you’ to some of the top performing schools in the Christmas Cheer Food Drive.

Rapides Parish:

Three schools in Rapides Parish received a check from the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe Monday morning.

The top performing schools are Pineville High School, receiving a $500 check, Phoenix Magnet Elementary School, receiving a $1,000 check and Caroline Dorman Junior High School, receiving $500 respectively.

Phoenix Magnet collected a whopping 12,106 pounds of food, adding up to over 27 pounds per student, and earning them a $1,000 check.

In total, almost 20,000 pounds of food were collected a redistributed in the drive in Rapides Parish just in time for the holidays.

All in all, thousands of pounds of food were collected right here in Central Louisiana.

Grant Parish:

South Grant Elementary School earned a $500 check Monday morning for collecting the most pounds of food in the parish.

The elementary school collected almost 4,500 pounds worth of food for people in the parish just in time for the holidays.

On Tuesday, KALB will be with the top performing schools in Bunkie, as they receive their checks.

We will be adding updates throughout the week. Check back for more information.

