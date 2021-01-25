Advertisement

Twitter’s new tool to fight misinformation: ‘Birdwatch’

By CNN
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Twitter is launching a new tool to fight misinformation on its site.

The company launched its “Birdwatch” feature on Monday, Jan. 25. It relies on Twitter’s own users to flag tweets as possibly inaccurate or misleading. They’ll do that by writing notes that will be posted on a separate part of Twitter’s website.

The company says if enough notes create a consensus, they will be shown directly on those tweets.

“Birdwatch” is a break from Twitter’s existing model, which puts the company in charge of labeling or removing questionable content.

Twitter said in a blog post that it knows the new system might be messy, but it’s still worth trying.

