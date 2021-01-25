Twitter’s new tool to fight misinformation: ‘Birdwatch’

(CNN) - Twitter is launching a new tool to fight misinformation on its site.

🐦 Today we’re introducing @Birdwatch, a community-driven approach to addressing misleading information. And we want your help. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/aYJILZ7iKB — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 25, 2021

The company launched its “Birdwatch” feature on Monday, Jan. 25. It relies on Twitter’s own users to flag tweets as possibly inaccurate or misleading. They’ll do that by writing notes that will be posted on a separate part of Twitter’s website.

The company says if enough notes create a consensus, they will be shown directly on those tweets.

“Birdwatch” is a break from Twitter’s existing model, which puts the company in charge of labeling or removing questionable content.

Twitter said in a blog post that it knows the new system might be messy, but it’s still worth trying.

We'll use the notes and your feedback to help shape this program and learn how to reach our goal of letting the Twitter community decide when and what context is added to a Tweet.



For details and how to apply to be a part of Birdwatch: https://t.co/bt5BzIpe4o (3/3) — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 25, 2021

