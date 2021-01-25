Whataburger in Pineville now open

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - What-a-day! Whataburger in Pineville is now open - the first one in Cenla.

Here is the official statement from Whataburger:

Today, Whataburger is opening the doors to its first-ever Pineville location, bringing its fresh, customized burgers, Fancy and Spicy Ketchup, and orange and white stripes to the community.

The restaurant at 257 Lofton Drive features a state-of-the-art kitchen, double drive-thru lanes, large parking lot and open dining room to better serve our guests. Plus, there will also be custom interior murals featuring well-known, local icons.

To add even more orange spirit to the celebration, Whataburger will be giving away gift baskets for the first dine-in and drive-thru customers.

The Whataburger team of 100 local employees will be led by General Manager Jasmin Roland. They’re ready to serve the community in the dining room, drive-thru or through carry out. While dining room and carry out hours may vary, the drive-thru will remain open 24/7.

We hope you’ll have a chance to stop by, see what’s cooking – including new limited-time offers – and visit our latest restaurant.

