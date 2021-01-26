Avoyelles Parish family protests for justice

SIMMESPORT, La. (KALB) - An Avoyelles Parish family took to the streets to get answers about why it’s taking so long to get justice for their loved one who was shot and killed back on November 13, 2020.

Corey Williams was 42-years-old when he was shot and died the next day. His family protested for justice in Corey’s hometown, asking the Simmesport Police Department for answers.

Williams’ family walked Monday afternoon from the spot where he was shot at his home at 139 West Brushy Street to the Simmesport Town Hall and the police department.

His cousin Tenika Sampson told us it has been two months and they haven’t gotten any updates from Simmesport police, so they hoped this walk would spotlight the case and help get answers. Williams’ mother, Linda Williams, didn’t walk because of the weather, but she still supported the call for justice.

“I’m just asking for justice for the killing of my child because they didn’t have to do it,” Linda said. “They did not have to take his life.”

The family chanted “Corey’s life mattered” as they walked and also “no justice, no peace.”

“I was devastated…I mean it was just devastating,” Sampson said.

Sampson organized the protest.

“He was fun to be around. He was our big cousin. He was messy. He was always just doing something funny,” Sampson said. “It was always good times and Corey was the type of person he’ll give you the shirt off his back. He was just a loving person with a big heart. The point of the protest was just for justice, we want justice. It’s been two months and we’ve got nothing. We just need justice. Anybody that knows anything about the events that lead to Corey’s death, I just ask that y’all speak up...say something. I mean he was a human being, he was a person, he was loved and he deserves justice.”

Corey’s 10-year-old daughter, Hailey, and his family members are having a hard time without him.

“It’s not a day goes by I think about him,” Corey’s sister, Rachelle Williams, said. “I’m always breaking down and crying because we were close. My mom raised us by herself. She was our mom and daddy and for me to be the oldest…from watching my brothers and sisters, we miss him so much and I do.”

The family said the senseless killings need to stop in their community and around Avoyelles Parish.

“The gun violence needs to stop, it needs to stop because children...they’re taking guns for a play toy,” Linda said.

Rachelle and family members said Corey loved gardening, animals and DJ Screw’s music. Corey was also considered handicapped.

“My little brother was sweet, caring...he was fun, fun to get along with, easy to get along with and a good person,” Rachelle said. “It’s a difference between sickness and murder, he was murdered. He didn’t have any kind of sickness. They didn’t have to murder him for nothing at all for no kind of reason.”

If you have any information, contact the Simmesport Police Department at 318-941-2576. The former Chief Glen Hall is being replaced by Daniel Firmin.

Firmin said he will do everything he can to get answers for Corey Williams’ family.

“What they did to him it was wrong and I want some justice done for my child,” Linda said. “They didn’t have to do what they did. Whoever it was because all they had to do was just push him down and take what they want...not take him...not shoot him in the back of his head to kill him.”

