Cleco donates $40,000 to Friends of the Alexandria Zoo

By Fran Phoenix
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following was released to us by Cleco:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - On Tuesday, Jan. 26, Cleco presented a $40,000 grant to Friends of the Alexandria Zoo (FOTAZ) to help rebuild and expand the boardwalk that will wrap around the new Aussie Aviary, an interactive habitat that will house approximately 150 Australian birds.

The original boardwalk for the Australian Walkabout, built in 2002, was heavily damaged by Hurricane Laura.

“Attractions like the Alexandria Zoo strengthen our communities, and Cleco is committed to investing in the communities we serve,” said Shane Hilton, president of Cleco Power.

Rebuilding and expanding the boardwalk will enable visitors to view the habitat for the kangaroos, wallabies and large flightless emu along with birds in the new Aussie Aviary. The aviary will allow visitors to see the birds up close and even feed them, a popular hands-on activity for the whole family.

“FOTAZ is grateful for this $40,000 donation from Cleco to rebuild and expand the boardwalk used regularly by visitors and staff,” said Lee Ann Whitt, FOTAZ board member. “The donation represents more than financial support of the zoo’s construction project. It demonstrates how Cleco continues to step up and support quality-of-life projects in central Louisiana, making sure valuable landmarks remain available to our communities and visitors.”

For more information about Cleco in the community, visit cleco.com and follow us on Facebook at @ClecoPower.

