Advertisement

Court hears Tony Spell’s motion to squash charges against him for violating coronavirus restrictions

Pastor Tony Spell speaks to media after holding an evening service at the Life Tabernacle...
Pastor Tony Spell speaks to media after holding an evening service at the Life Tabernacle Church in Central, La., Tuesday, March 31, 2020.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By Austin Kemker
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Central pastor who claims the governor’s COVID-19 restrictions are a violation of his first amendment rights skipped out on his hearing Monday, Jan. 25.

Instead, like pastor Tony Spell has done in past hearings, he was outside the courthouse with members of his congregation.

The hearing was to rule on Spell’s motion to quash the six misdemeanor charges against him for violating the governor’s emergency orders. Spell held services at his Life Tabernacle Church without any capacity restrictions.

“This judge and Papillion and prosecuting attorneys just ruled against us,” Spell said. “They ruled against religious liberties in America. They ruled against civil liberties in America. A loss for us today is a loss for America. A loss for us today is a loss for all religion in America and not just religion but people with civil liberties.”

Spell’s attorneys are expected to take this matter to the First Circuit Court of Appeals. His next hearing is March 1.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Coby Whatley, 19, Martin Whatley, 43, and Tina Whatley, 37.
Pineville man arrested for attempted first-degree murder after home invasion
Weekend Edition 6pm - VOD - clipped version
“Stop the Violence” organization cancels walk event
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Olanda K. Jones
APD asking public’s help in finding missing person
Download COVID Defense
In response to third COVID surge, Louisiana launches COVID Defense

Latest News

Fort Polk getting ready to distribute second COVID-19 vaccine shot
Ft. Polk ready for second COVID-19 vaccine doses
Louisiana Workforce Commission
Federal government ends benefits program due to state’s improving unemployment rate, LWC says
Hicks guard Chloe Wilbanks commits to ULM
Hicks guard Chloe Wilbanks commits to ULM