Court hears Tony Spell’s motion to squash charges against him for violating coronavirus restrictions

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Central pastor who claims the governor’s COVID-19 restrictions are a violation of his first amendment rights skipped out on his hearing Monday, Jan. 25.

Instead, like pastor Tony Spell has done in past hearings, he was outside the courthouse with members of his congregation.

The hearing was to rule on Spell’s motion to quash the six misdemeanor charges against him for violating the governor’s emergency orders. Spell held services at his Life Tabernacle Church without any capacity restrictions.

“This judge and Papillion and prosecuting attorneys just ruled against us,” Spell said. “They ruled against religious liberties in America. They ruled against civil liberties in America. A loss for us today is a loss for America. A loss for us today is a loss for all religion in America and not just religion but people with civil liberties.”

Spell’s attorneys are expected to take this matter to the First Circuit Court of Appeals. His next hearing is March 1.

