(KALB) - COVID-19 vaccines are coming to the Rapides Parish Coliseum this Thursday. Dr. David Holcombe with the Office of Public Health says they will have roughly 420 vaccines available from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. We spoke with Dr. Holcombe to learn more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.