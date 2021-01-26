Advertisement

Federal government ends benefits program due to state’s improving unemployment rate, LWC says

Louisiana Workforce Commission
Louisiana Workforce Commission(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s improving jobless rate means the state no longer qualifies for the federally-funded Extended Benefits (EB) Program, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC).

LWC says about 5,200 Louisiana residents have unemployment claims in the EB program.

The U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) notified the LWC that Louisiana’s unemployment rate no longer meets the criteria to continue the EB program past Jan. 23.

“Individuals still unemployed or underemployed will not be left without the benefit resources they need,” said LWC Secretary Ava Dejoie. “Our goal is to seamlessly transition these claims with minimal disruption, if any.”

Dejoie will directly message only the claimants who are currently filing for weekly benefits and are affected by the end of the EB program. Those with current, active EB claims will be transitioned to the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program, another federally funded benefits program in place for pandemic-affected individuals.

