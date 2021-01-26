Fort Polk getting ready to distribute second COVID-19 vaccine shot

FORT POLK, La. (KALB) - Sleeves continue to roll up at Fort Polk as the COVID-19 vaccine continues to roll out. The military installation remains in phase one of its distribution plan with phase two soon to follow.

“I was impressed with the fact that there was a lack of side effects,” David Kass, the deputy fire chief at Fort Polk Emergency Fire Services, said. “I really experienced zero side effects. It was really probably the easiest vaccine I’ve gotten.”

Emergency responders were amongst the first people to get the vaccine in phase one.

“The importance for first responders is they’re the ones that are on the front lines,” Brian Adams, the deputy commander for clinical services at BJACH, said. “We want to protect them from getting sick with [the] coronavirus, so this is the best protection we have.”

Now first responders encourage others to follow in their steps when the vaccine becomes available to them.

“I just want to be part of the solution,” Cole Brewer, a fire inspector with Fort Polk Fire Department, said.

Leaders at the installation say it’s important to gain the trust of the public when it comes to getting vaccinated, and that’s why they have or plan to get the shot themselves.

According to the public information officers at BJACH, people will be able to get their second dose of the vaccine as soon as this week.

