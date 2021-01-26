Gov. Edwards expected in Lake Charles Tuesday to speak on hurricane recovery efforts

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will be in Lake Charles Tuesday to discuss hurricane recovery.

The governor is expected to speak at 1 p.m. at a news conference about Calcasieu Parish’s long-term recovery effort.

Local leaders are expected to speak as well.

We will stream the event live on this page and on Facebook.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.