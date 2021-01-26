Gov. Edwards’ office confirms Louisiana will receive an increase in coronavirus vaccines next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The governor’s office confirmed they expect to receive an increase in coronavirus vaccines based on what President Joe Biden said Tuesday.

The governor’s office estimates the state will receive about 29,250 Pfizer and 38,100 Moderna, which is more than the state has received in previous weeks, assuming the estimates hold.

“Any increase in doses is welcome and we work to get as many Louisianans vaccinated as we can,” said Christina Stevens, a spokesperson for the governor’s office.

