ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Anacoco Indians boys’ basketball team edged the ASH Trojans, 54-48. Landry Alligood led in scoring with 24 points while Drew Tebbe finished second with 15 points.

ASH drops to 17-6 on the season, and Anacoco improves to 25-2.

