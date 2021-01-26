Instagram rolls out ‘professional dashboard’ for businesses

(CNN) - Instagram is helping businesses stay connected through a professional dashboard.

The new tool allows you to track performance by looking at trends and seeing how your account is doing. You’ll also be able to access tools, like checking monetization status and eligibility.

The dashboard includes a section for educational resources that has tips, guidance, and inspiration.

Instagram says some of these features already exist, but it hopes the central location makes it easier for professionals to access them.

The new dashboard is available to all business and creator accounts.

