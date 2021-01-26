Advertisement

LSU G Cam Thomas named to top 10 for Jerry West Award

LSU guard Cam Thomas (24)
LSU guard Cam Thomas (24)(Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WAFB) - LSU freshman Cam Thomas is one of 10 candidates to receive the 2021 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Thomas averages 21.7 points per game to lead the SEC in scoring. He has scored 20 points or more in nine games, the most by a Division I freshman. He was the first SEC player in more than 25 years to score 15 points or more in his first seven games. He set a new LSU record with 42-straight made free throws. His 88.2% (90-of-102) on free throws leads the SEC.

The honor recognizes the top shooting guards in Division I men’s college basketball. Five finalists will be selected in late February and the winner will be presented with the award on April 9.

