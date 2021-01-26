LSUA releases first edition of Undergraduate Journal of Teaching & Research

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - Louisiana State University of Alexandria is excited to announce the release of the first edition of the Undergraduate Journal of Teaching & Research (UJTR). The annual publication is in a digital, open-access format and is comprised of various peer-reviewed articles.

Submissions for the publication are open to LSUA students and faculty, with some consideration being given to out-of-state submissions. Through the process, authors identify the type of manuscript they plan to submit using a template provided on the journal website. Upon submission, the manuscript undergoes a peer-review process with an editorial board consisting of faculty members and experts from various universities. The board reviews and selects manuscripts for publication.

“This another way to enhance the student experience at LSUA,” said Dr. John Rowan, LSUA Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs. “It is unusual to have an undergraduate research journal at a university. We are proud that our students have opportunities that are usually reserved for graduate students.”

Instrumental in the creation process was Dr. Gerard Dumancas, Associate Professor of Chemistry at LSUA. Using funding provided by an endowed professorship through the LSUA Foundation, Dumancas was able to begin development of the journal in 2020 in preparation for the release on January 25, 2021.

“I am excited about this opportunity to showcase the research of our undergraduate students and faculty members via a peer-reviewed written publication. We have received some submissions from out of state and some have committed to submitting for the next issue. This is just another step in the wonderful research opportunities at LSUA,” said Dumancas.

As LSUA seeks to advance holistic student development on campus, research and experiential learning are at the forefront. Prior to the release of the UJTR, LSUA launched “Scholar Day” in the spring of 2019. This annual event provides students the opportunity to present research to judges and audience members creating a true interactive-based research presentation.

“Doing research requires a great deal of planning, organization, etc. These traits are what employers love to see in applicants and what will benefit our students in the long run. Having these kinds of experiences on record will make them more attractive for jobs and graduate schools,” said Rowan.

To access the UJTR, visit lsuajournal.org.

