NSU Demons tabbed sixth in SLC preseason poll

The following was released to us by Northwestern State University:

NATCHITOCHES, La. – The revised Southland Conference preseason football poll was not kind to the Northwestern State football team.

That’s fine by head coach Brad Laird.

The Demons were slotted sixth out of seven Southland teams that will begin a fall season next month after not playing this past fall. The poll was a combination of votes from league coaches and sports information directors.

Northwestern State collected a total of 20 points, finishing ahead of Lamar. Nicholls was chosen to win the league, collecting seven first-place votes and 67 total points, two more than Sam Houston, which nabbed six first-place votes.

From a historical standpoint, the Demons have outpaced their preseason predictions in each of Laird’s first two seasons.

“The last thing this team is focused on is preseason polls,” Laird said. “With what this team has been through with COVID, hurricanes, snow days, these guys have been able to adjust and adapt to anything. As preseason polls come out, this team will continue to adjust and adapt to the responsibility we have to be the best football team we can be.”

The Demons open their six-game spring season Feb. 20 at Lamar. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. inside Provost Umphrey Stadium.

Southland Conference Football Preseason Poll

Team (First-Place Votes) Total 1. Nicholls (7) 67 2. Sam Houston State (6) 65 3. Southeastern Louisiana 48 4. McNeese (1) 45 5. UIW 32 6. Northwestern State 20 7. Lamar 17

