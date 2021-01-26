Oakdale woman charged with Jan. 2020 fatal hit and run pleads ‘not guilty’

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Oakdale woman charged with a Jan. 2020 fatal hit and run, where an Alexandria bicyclist was killed on Highway 165, has entered a “not guilty” plea to the charges she faces.

Lacy Jordan, 23, of Oakdale, is charged with hit and run resulting in death, negligent homicide, careless operation of a vehicle, limitations passing left, improperly tinted windows, and having an expired license plate.

According to Louisiana State Police, 50-year-old bicyclist Taurus McQuarn was hit by a vehicle driven by Jordan just south of Alexandria. McQuarn was ejected from his bike and pronounced dead at the scene. State Police said Jordan fled the scene after the crash, but was located later that evening.

Last Thursday, Jordan was arraigned and entered her plea. A pre-trial is set for May 12. Jordan is represented by Mike Small. The case is being prosecuted by Christopher Bowman. Judge Mary Doggett is presiding over the case.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.