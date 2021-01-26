Pineville police searching for missing juvenile Lukus Cole Welch
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB / PPD) - The Pineville Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating missing juvenile Lukus Cole Welch.
Lukus is a 14-year-old white male, who is 5′5″, weighs 145 pounds and has blond hair.
He was last seen Monday, Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. wearing a dark green/blue jacket and red shorts on a bicycle in the vicinity of Susek Drive and Pinehurst Drive.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Welch, please contact the Pineville Police Department at 318-442-6603.
