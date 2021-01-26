Advertisement

Security Sporting Goods hit by burglary

File photo of Security Sporting Goods in Alexandria, La.
File photo of Security Sporting Goods in Alexandria, La.(KALB)
By KALB Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One of Alexandria’s most recognized businesses was the victim of a burglary over the weekend.

Security Sporting Goods on Memorial Drive was hit by a burglary Sunday night. The owners of the store posted to their Facebook page that the business suffered damage to the front of it and that they are working to get the store operational again. They said they are hoping to re-open as soon as Tuesday but couldn’t say for sure. They did say they appreciate their customers and are thankful for the support.

As some of you may know by now, last night our business was bulgurized. Our business front suffered some damages. We are...

Posted by Security Sporting Goods on Monday, January 25, 2021

KALB reached out to a City of Alexandria spokesman. Per administration policy, we are not allowed to reach out to APD directly for information. We were told the City will not have a news release about the burglary. They did confirm the incident occurred, the spokesman said, and that it is under investigation.

