15-year-old arrested after approx. 30 shots fired in Monroe neighborhood, police say

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Police say they’ve arrested a 15-year-old after officers witnessed a string of gunfire in a Monroe neighborhood.

The Monroe Police Department says during the evening of Jan. 26, 2021, HEAT Officers were arresting a wanted home invasion suspect at Parkview Apartments when several volleys of gunshots rang out nearby.

Police say the shots were heard coming from Bunch Circle, just a block away. Officers were close enough to see the flash coming from what appeared to be a high powered rifle. Approximately 30 rounds were fired.

Officers immediately went to the area. They arrested a 15-year-old male. Police say a rifle and a Glock 10mm handgun were recovered at the scene. Police say the shooting appeared to be over an argument related to a prior homicide.

