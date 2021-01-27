Advertisement

15-year-old arrested after approx. 30 shots fired in Monroe neighborhood, police say

Monroe PD seized these weapons during a Jan. 26, 2021, arrest.
Monroe PD seized these weapons during a Jan. 26, 2021, arrest.(Source: Monroe PD)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Police say they’ve arrested a 15-year-old after officers witnessed a string of gunfire in a Monroe neighborhood.

The Monroe Police Department says during the evening of Jan. 26, 2021, HEAT Officers were arresting a wanted home invasion suspect at Parkview Apartments when several volleys of gunshots rang out nearby.

Police say the shots were heard coming from Bunch Circle, just a block away. Officers were close enough to see the flash coming from what appeared to be a high powered rifle. Approximately 30 rounds were fired.

Officers immediately went to the area. They arrested a 15-year-old male. Police say a rifle and a Glock 10mm handgun were recovered at the scene. Police say the shooting appeared to be over an argument related to a prior homicide.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lacy Jordan
Oakdale woman charged with Jan. 2020 fatal hit and run pleads ‘not guilty’
File photo of Security Sporting Goods in Alexandria, La.
Security Sporting Goods hit by burglary
Whataburger location in Pineville, Louisiana
Whataburger in Pineville now open
Lukus Cole Welch
PPD: Lukus Cole Welch has been located
FILE: Registered nurse Cynthia Banada holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Miami...
REPORT: Where to find COVID-19 vaccines at local pharmacies

Latest News

LSU Alexandria is partnering with other higher education agencies to get students graduated...
LSUA working with other higher education agencies to get students graduated with a four-year degree
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Fruits
Farmers Market programs get boost from Health Blue Louisiana
(AP Images)
Boil advisories for Cenla
(Source: KALB)
Civil Service Board intends to meet next week to being review of APD chief applicants