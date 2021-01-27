Alexandria City Councilman At-Large Villard talks Johnny Downs renovations, APD chief search
Published: Jan. 27, 2021
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council voted 6-1 to approve a $6.53 million project to renovate the Johnny Downs Sports Complex. We spoke with Councilman At-Large Jim Villard to further discuss the decision, plus the ongoing search for a new chief for the Alexandria Police Department.
