Apple posts big quarter on fast sales start for iPhone 12

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple’s delayed launch of its latest iPhones unleashed a holiday buying frenzy that propelled sales of the trendsetting company’s most popular product to its fastest start in years.

The apparently pent-up demand for four different iPhone 12 models highlighted Apple’s latest quarterly report Wednesday.

Apple’s iPhone sales during the October-December period totaled $65.6 billion, a 17% increase from the same time in the previous year.

Part of the gain reflected pandemic-driven production problems that pushed back the release of the new iPhone until October and November, later than the product’s usual September launch. But analysts also believe the sales surge was driven by the iPhone 12′s popularity.

