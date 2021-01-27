Advertisement

Apple posts big quarter on fast sales start for iPhone 12

The logo of Apple is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany, Wednesday,...
The logo of Apple is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.(Matthias Schrader | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple’s delayed launch of its latest iPhones unleashed a holiday buying frenzy that propelled sales of the trendsetting company’s most popular product to its fastest start in years.

The apparently pent-up demand for four different iPhone 12 models highlighted Apple’s latest quarterly report Wednesday.

Apple’s iPhone sales during the October-December period totaled $65.6 billion, a 17% increase from the same time in the previous year.

Part of the gain reflected pandemic-driven production problems that pushed back the release of the new iPhone until October and November, later than the product’s usual September launch. But analysts also believe the sales surge was driven by the iPhone 12′s popularity.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lacy Jordan
Oakdale woman charged with Jan. 2020 fatal hit and run pleads ‘not guilty’
File photo of Security Sporting Goods in Alexandria, La.
Security Sporting Goods hit by burglary
Dr. Katherine Lindley Spaht Dodson
Baton Rouge native, LSU grad identified as victim of hostage situation in Texas
Whataburger location in Pineville, Louisiana
Whataburger in Pineville now open
Lukus Cole Welch
PPD: Lukus Cole Welch has been located

Latest News

Avoyelles Parish Grand Jury indicts woman for 2020 negligent homicide
In this file photo, the social media application Facebook is displayed on Apple's App Store.
Facebook Q4 results soar in prelude to an uncertain 2021
Partnership between LSUA and LSUE
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast