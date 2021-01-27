Avoyelles Parish Grand Jury indicts woman for 2020 negligent homicide

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - An Avoyelles Parish grand jury indicted 51-year-old Shelley Fontenot in a June 2020 negligent homicide case, in which she’s accused of the death of her co-worker, 64-year-old Irene Bordelon.

Judge William Bennett of the 12th Judicial District Court set Fontenot’s bond at $25,000. Fontenot has since bonded out of the parish jail after turning herself in on January 26. Negligent homicide carries a maximum sentence of five years. We spoke with Marksville Police Department’s Public Information Officer Patrolman Damon Didier about the case.

“On June 18, 2020, Marksville officers responded to a 911 call in reference to an altercation,” Didier said. “Once on scene, officers were advised that Irene Bordelon age 64 and Shelley Fontenot age 51 had a verbal altercation that turned physical. Bordelon sustained a blow to the head during this altercation. On June 19, 2020, Bordelon died as a result of the head injury at Rapides Medical Center.”

This is all the information police could give at this time, because the case has not gone to trial yet. Fontenot’s arraignment is set for February 9, with Judge Bennett presiding.

