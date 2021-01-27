Advertisement

Baton Rouge native, LSU grad identified as victim of hostage situation in Texas

By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (WAFB) - Authorities say a doctor, who is originally from Baton Rouge, has been identified as the victim of a hostage situation in Texas.

The situation unfolded late Tuesday, Jan. 26 at a medical complex in Austin, Texas, police say.

A SWAT team found two bodies in the medical complex late Tuesday after negotiators spent hours trying to speak to the people inside the building, according to a report from the Associated Press.

Dr. Katherine Lindley Spaht Dodson, 43, was identified by police during a news conference Wednesday, Jan. 27 as a victim of the hostage situation.

Dr. Dodson attended medical school at LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans, according to her profile on the healthcare provider’s website.

She joined the Children’s Medical Group as a pediatrician in 2017 and was named as one of the top pediatricians in Texas by Texas Super Doctors in 2019.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

