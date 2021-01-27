Advertisement

Cassidy, Kennedy react to Pres. Biden’s oil and gas executive orders

(WVUE)
By KALB Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - President Joe Biden signed executive orders Wednesday to transform the nation’s heavily fossil-fuel-powered economy into a clean-burning one, pausing oil and gas leasing on federal land and targeting subsidies for those industries.

Louisiana senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy both released statements in response to these orders.

Senator Cassidy:

Senator Kennedy:

Senator John Kennedy says he has introduced a bill to reverse President Biden's executive order banning all new oil and...

Posted by WVUE FOX 8 News on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lacy Jordan
Oakdale woman charged with Jan. 2020 fatal hit and run pleads ‘not guilty’
File photo of Security Sporting Goods in Alexandria, La.
Security Sporting Goods hit by burglary
Dr. Katherine Lindley Spaht Dodson
Baton Rouge native, LSU grad identified as victim of hostage situation in Texas
Whataburger location in Pineville, Louisiana
Whataburger in Pineville now open
Lukus Cole Welch
PPD: Lukus Cole Welch has been located

Latest News

Avoyelles Parish Grand Jury indicts woman for 2020 negligent homicide
Partnership between LSUA and LSUE
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
(AP Images)
Boil advisories for Cenla