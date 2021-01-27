Advertisement

Chelsea and Carl Boudreaux honored with Louisiana Spirit Award by the Louisiana Travel Association

By LTA
Published: Jan. 27, 2021
BATON ROUGE, La. (LTA) - Chelsea and Carl Boudreaux, owners of Stellar Beans, were honored with the Louisiana Spirit Award by the Louisiana Travel Association (LTA) at the annual meeting held on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. LTA took a pause from its traditional LOUEY Awards for tourism promotions to concentrate on highlighting those in the hospitality space who assisted communities during the difficult year of a pandemic and active hurricane season.

Following Hurricanes Laura and Delta in the fall of 2020, the Boudreaux’s opened a community pantry inside Stellar Beans coffee shop located in the heart of downtown Lake Charles, creating synergy between donations and community outreach to those in need.

Items available at the pantry included paper towels, diapers, food, hygiene products or large-scale essentials such as air mattresses, extension cords, tents, fans, window units, and generator oil. The needs of the community were great, and the temporary pantry allowed people to donate items or receive assistance, creating a flow for the community to heal.

“Offering something for our community in a way that we can come together and find a little normalcy has touched our hearts,” Chelsea Boudreaux said.

Three additional Louisiana Spirit Awards were awarded to Stan Harris with Louisiana Restaurant Association, Lisa Brutto with Logan Mansion, and the Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser.

For more information on LTA, visit www.louisianatravelassociation.org.

