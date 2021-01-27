Civil Service Board intends to meet next week to begin review of APD chief applicants

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The process to select a new chief for the Alexandria Police Department will soon be underway when the Alexandria Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board tries to meet next week to review and accept the applications.

The board can’t publicly say who applied yet, those names will be publicly released once they officially accept the applications. But, we’re told they’ve received 10 total applications during two time periods that were open to apply.

First, the applications will be reviewed to make sure they meet the qualifications of the position. If they’re accepted, the board will schedule an exam for the police chief position.

Following the exam, the results will be sent to Mayor Jeff Hall’s administration for review, interviews, and then a selection will be made.

We’re told there’s no set time table, but the entire process is expected to take about three or four months.

The new chief will replace former Chief Jerrod King, who left the department in November. The city-appointed an interim Chief Ronney Howard at the end of last year.

