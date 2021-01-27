Advertisement

Facebook Q4 results soar in prelude to an uncertain 2021

In this file photo, the social media application Facebook is displayed on Apple's App Store.
In this file photo, the social media application Facebook is displayed on Apple's App Store.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(AP) - Facebook capped a tumultuous 2020 with soaring earnings in the final quarter, its user base boosted by people staying home and its revenue buoyed by a shift to digital advertising amid the pandemic.

The company predicted uncertainty for 2021 and said its revenue in the latter half of the year could face significant pressure.

Because revenue grew so quickly in the second half of 2020, the social network could have trouble keeping up that pace.

It’s also facing challenges in how it targets advertisements, including Apple’s coming launch of privacy protections that could limit Facebook’s ability to target ads.

