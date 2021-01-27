Former State Rep. Steve Carter dies of coronavirus complications
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Steve Carter, former Louisiana State Representative and East Baton Rouge mayoral candidate, died after being hospitalized with coronavirus, a family representative confirmed to WAFB.
Carter was hospitalized with coronavirus in late January 2021.
Carter recently ran for East Baton Rouge Mayor as a challenger to the sitting Mayor. He served as a State Representative for District 68 for 12 years.
The news came in late Tuesday, January 26. The family is expected to release a formal statement later in the night.
Steve Carter was a wonderful man who shaped and positively influenced so many lives. He is one more tragedy of Covid. Laura and I remember Gloria and his entire family. We pray that they will be comforted in their loss, a loss that so many also feel.