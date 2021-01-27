Advertisement

Former State Rep. Steve Carter dies of coronavirus complications

Steve Carter
Steve Carter(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Steve Carter, former Louisiana State Representative and East Baton Rouge mayoral candidate, died after being hospitalized with coronavirus, a family representative confirmed to WAFB.

Carter was hospitalized with coronavirus in late January 2021.

Carter recently ran for East Baton Rouge Mayor as a challenger to the sitting Mayor. He served as a State Representative for District 68 for 12 years.

The news came in late Tuesday, January 26. The family is expected to release a formal statement later in the night.

Former Representative Steve Carter was a dedicated family man, public servant, and fellow neighbor here in East Baton...

Posted by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

The following information is from Steve Carter’s election website:

