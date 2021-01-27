Former State Rep. Steve Carter dies of coronavirus complications

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Steve Carter, former Louisiana State Representative and East Baton Rouge mayoral candidate, died after being hospitalized with coronavirus, a family representative confirmed to WAFB.

Carter was hospitalized with coronavirus in late January 2021.

Carter recently ran for East Baton Rouge Mayor as a challenger to the sitting Mayor. He served as a State Representative for District 68 for 12 years.

The news came in late Tuesday, January 26. The family is expected to release a formal statement later in the night.

Steve Carter was a wonderful man who shaped and positively influenced so many lives. He is one more tragedy of Covid. Laura and I remember Gloria and his entire family. We pray that they will be comforted in their loss, a loss that so many also feel. — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) January 27, 2021

Former Representative Steve Carter was a dedicated family man, public servant, and fellow neighbor here in East Baton... Posted by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

The following information is from Steve Carter’s election website:

A lifelong resident of East Baton Rouge Parish, Steve is a graduate of Louisiana State University where he served as Student Government President. In that capacity, Steve set a pattern that would show-up through the rest of his life; advocating for meaningful changes that improve the lives of others. After graduating, Steve felt called to serve his country and entered the United States Air Force. There, his dedication to serving others and being able to competently execute detailed plans and lead others earned him the rank of Captain. After leaving the Air Force, Steve joined LSU’s Athletic Department as a Tennis Coach. It was there that LSU’s Administration noticed Steve’s knack for mentorship and training, and he was eventually appointed Assistant Athletic Director. Later in life, Steve felt called to serve the people of East Baton Rouge in a more significant way; as the State Representative for House District 68. Elected in 2007, Steve spent the next 12 years advancing innovative solutions to the challenges facing the people of District 68 and the state of Louisiana. In the House of Representatives, Steve served as the chairman of the Capital Region Legislative Delegation, Vice-Chair of the Transportation Committee, and Chairman of the Education Committee. As a leading voice on education and infrastructure issues, Steve was able to pass several reforms that have improved transit infrastructure across the state, and access to early childhood education programs for Louisiana’s children.

