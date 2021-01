LENA, La. (KALB) - The Northwood Gators basketball teams took on the Logansport Tigers on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

The Northwood girls defeated Logansport, 60-52 The Northwood boys fell to Logansport, 57-42.

Click the video above to watch the highlights from the games.

