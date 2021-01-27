Advertisement

In ‘Palmer,’ Timberlake embraces stillness of a broken man

This image released by Apple shows Justin Timberlake in a scene from “Palmer.”
This image released by Apple shows Justin Timberlake in a scene from “Palmer.”(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Timberlake often commands a stadium stage, performing for thousands of screaming fans and reaching the rafters with his big personality.

The new Apple TV+ film “Palmer” is a striking departure, with Timberlake taking a detached approach to play a former high-school football star whose bad decisions land him in prison.

Eddie Palmer’s return to his grandmother’s house in a small Southern town takes an unexpected turn when he meets the charismatic 8-year-old boy next door who’s being bullied for appreciating his feminine side.

Timberlake and “Palmer” director Fisher Stevens say they wanted to tell this story because its messages of redemption and self-acceptance are so relevant now.

The film can be streamed exclusively on Apple TV+ on January 29.

