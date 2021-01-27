Advertisement

Insurers paid $5B for 2020 Louisiana hurricane claims so far

A destroyed home is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, in Grand...
A destroyed home is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, in Grand Lake, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Insurance companies have paid out $5 billion to thousands of Louisiana customers with damage from the 2020 hurricanes so far.

That’s according to data released by Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon’s office that offers the first detailed look at claims.

Policyholders have filed nearly 291,000 claims for property damage, business destruction, lost vehicles and business interruption from Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta. The storms struck Louisiana in August and October.

The insurance department says 56% of claims were closed with the person or business receiving a payment by the end of December.

The data does not include flood insurance payments through the National Flood Insurance Program run by the federal government.

