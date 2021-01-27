Advertisement

LSUA working with other higher education agencies to get students graduated with a four-year degree

LSU Alexandria is partnering with other higher education agencies to get students graduated with a four-year degree.(KALB)
By Kailey McCarthy
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - College students, listen up. LSU Alexandria is partnering with other higher education agencies to get students to graduate with a four-year degree.

On Wednesday morning, LSU Alexandria and LSU Eunice signed a memorandum of understanding, allowing students to transfer credits from LSUE to LSUA.

The College of Business at LSUA and the Division of Health Sciences and Business Technology at LSUE have agreed to establish what’s knownpathway as the new ‘Two Plus Two’ Program.

What it means is that students will be able to transfer coursework from LSUE to LSUA that’s required to complete a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

So now students at LSUE can come to LSUA to complete a bachelor’s degree within the college of business.

Officials say it’s a win, win for both college campuses.

“This creates a beautiful path way for the students at LSUE to come to LSUA to complete a bachelor’s degree in the college of business.”

Chancellor of LSUE, Nancee Sorenson

“We’ll see a lot of those students that wouldn’t have gotten a four year degree that’ll get it now, and they’ll have more earning potential, they’ll have more job opportunity potential and they’ll contribute more with a bachelor’s degree in the jobs that they get.”

Chancellor of LSUA, Paul Coreil

Students that meet LSUA’s admission requirements will be able to transfer 60 credit hours of work.

Other seamless transitions are available to students wanting to transfer to LSUA as well. The university also works closely with CLTCC to get students to graduate with a four-year degree.

